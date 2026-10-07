Screenshots Appear to Show Son of Maryland Gubernatorial Nominee Making Antisemitic Remarks

Josiah Cox, the son and former campaign worker of Maryland Republican gubernatorial nominee Dan Cox, allegedly sent messages to a Jewish conservative on Facebook calling Judaism “the synagogue of satan” and Jews “pedophiles.”

In March, Alexandra Levine, whose profile lists her as the administrator of the group Conservatives for Change in Maryland, posted screenshots in a Facebook group that show Josiah Cox lambasting Jews, Judaism, Israel and Zionists. The messages are filled with antisemitic tropes.

“Jewish customs disgust me. You’re pedophiles and satan worshipping scum and you slaughter innocents around the world,” Josiah Cox wrote.

In September, Baltimore Jewish Times reached out to Dan Cox’s campaign and asked for comment. The campaign did not respond. The Baltimore Jewish Council also declined to comment at that time. A recent Jewish Insider report has brought the remarks back into the spotlight.

Neither Josiah Cox nor Levine responded to a request for comment before publication.

This November, Dan Cox will appear on Maryland ballots as the Republican nominee for governor for the second consecutive race. In 2022, he lost to Gov. Wes Moore, earning a little more than 32% of the popular vote.

Maryland Democratic Party Chairman Steuart Pittman said that while Dan Cox might not have been the one who made the comments, it’s up to him to make it clear he doesn’t harbor the same ideas that his son does.

“There is no place in Maryland for the dangerous antisemitism we see in these messages from Josiah Cox. Dan Cox must unequivocally denounce this rhetoric and apologize to the Jewish community for the harm this bigotry has caused,” he said.

“Antisemitism like this fuels the acts of hate we continue to see in our communities, and it’s why it has become a necessity for Gov. Moore to fund programs dedicated to protecting organizations, community centers and houses of worship across Maryland.”

Levine wrote in a Facebook post in the Conservatives for Change in Maryland group that she was “thoroughly disgusted and appalled” by what Josiah Cox said.

“I know Dan is very close with his family,” Levine wrote. “Accountability needs to happen here.”

Josiah Cox also wrote to Levine that Jews killed his “savior Jesus” and that “Israel will fall whether by the might of the nations God sends against it or in the end times when Christ returns and wipes them off the face of the Earth.”

He said that he “long[s] for that day.”

“I am far more right wing that [sic] you could imagine,” Josiah Cox wrote to Levine.

Josiah Cox’s Facebook account, which is public, features posts from 2020 that criticize German Nazis and liken COVID-19-era mask mandates to Nazi policies. He has also posted numerous times in support of his father.

Moore’s senior communications adviser, Carter Elliot IV, said in a statement to Baltimore Jewish Times that Gov. Moore, should he win in November, will work to unequivocally support the Jewish community.

“Maryland’s Jewish community should know this: Gov. Moore will continue to do everything in his power to keep you and your family safe, and to make this a welcoming home for everyone,” he said. “Hate like this has no home in Maryland, and Dan Cox must firmly denounce this dangerous antisemitic rhetoric.”

In her post, Levine urged Dan Cox to disavow his son’s comments, and wrote that it is additionally appalling because Josiah Cox “served our nation and has been to Israel.”

In 2025, the ADL’s annual audit of antisemitic incidents reported that antisemitic incidents in Maryland in that year totaled 181, which is down 49% from 2024 but still comes in at ninth most in the nation.

aguckes@midatlanticmedia.com