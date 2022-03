On Feb. 24, Lenore Seaman (née Holtzman) of Owings Mills at 88. She is survived by children Kathy (Chaim) Harris, Jill (Yoav) Edelman and Ari (Stacy Murphy) Seaman; sister Annette (late Marvin) Wolfson; grandchildren Reuven (Shoshana) Weisberg, Chaya (Yitzchok) Sachs, Asher Harris, Yael (Binyamin) Sloviter, Noam (Tsippi) Harris and Abigail Leah Seaman; and 13 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by husband Koppel Seaman and parents Sayde and Aaron Harry Holtzman.

Contributions may be sent to Hadassah of Greater Baltimore, PO Box 21571, Pikesville, MD 21282 and/or Boy’s Town Jerusalem, 110 Hillside Blvd., Ste. 14, Westgate Plaza, Lakewood, NJ 08701.