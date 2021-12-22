On Dec. 2, Avrom Carl Segal of Columbia at 87. He is survived by wife Helene Segal (née Tarta); children Mark (Evelyn) Segal, Steven Segal (Sarah Johnson), Ellen Segal and Marsha Fauver; sisters Harriet (Bernard) Gross and Barbara Schwartz; grandchildren Rebecca (Bryan) Crumpley, Naomi (Max) Looper, Noah Segal, Alexandra Segal and Sarah Fauver; and great-granddaughter Isabelle Crumpley. He was predeceased by brother-in-law Allan Schwartz and parents Claire and Samuel Segal. He grew up in Philadelphia, with interludes in Florida and New Jersey. He was a graduate of Central High School, Temple University School of Pharmacy and Jefferson Medical College. He served as a regular army physician in the U.S. Army Medical Corps, leaving the service as a lieutenant colonel. He was one of the founding physicians of Howard County General Hospital. He was passionate about zoos, animals and photography. He loved his wife Helene, his children, grandchildren and his new great-grandchild with a sincere and constant passion and fierceness.

Contributions may be sent to the charity of your choice.