On July 19, Mark S. Segall of Owings Mills at 82. He is survived by wife Annette Segall (nee Levin); children Andrew (Karen) Segall, Jordan (Brenda) Segall and Jocelyn Segall (William Teesdale); sister Janet Aiken; and grandchildren Benjamin, Anna, Jada, Naomi and Henry. He was predeceased by sister Joanne Eisenstein and parents Philip and Rose Segall.

Contributions may be sent to University of Maryland Medical Center Foundation, 110 South Paca St., 9th Floor, Baltimore, MD 21201.