On Aug. 28, Jeff Seidel of Pikesville at 59. He is survived by wife Nadine Seidel (née Handwerger); children Zach Seidel and Kara Seidel; sister Sara Jane (Lenny) Armuth; and mother Elaine Seidel. He was predeceased by his father Zane Seidel.

Contributions may be sent to Jewish Big Brother and Big Sister League, 5750 Park Heights Ave., Baltimore, MD 21215.