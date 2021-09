On Aug. 26, Murray J. Seidel of Owings Mills at 72. He is survived by wife Linda Seidel (née Sugarman); children Robert Seidel and Marni (John) Kokorus; brother Alan Seidel; and grandchildren Olivia Seidel, Emily Seidel, Jason Kokorus and Danny Kokorus. He was predeceased by parents Dorothy and Robert Seidel.

Contributions may be sent to Kirby’s Fund for Innovative Pancreatic Neuroendocrine Carcinoma Research, Dana Farber Cancer Institute.