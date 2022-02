On Jan. 12, George Seidel of Pikesville at 89. He is survived by wife Sara Seidel (née Raczkowski); children Pinchas (Lisa) Seidel, Gedalia (Alane) Seidel, Sheva (Abraham) Danziger and Tzvi (Jenny) Seidel; many grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by parents Gladys and Paul Seidel and sister Doris (Paul) Greenfield.

Contributions may be sent to Ahavas Yisrael Charity Fund.