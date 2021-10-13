On Sept. 22, Donald M. Seidman of Pikesville at 84. He is survived by wife Meredith “Muffin” Seidman (née Kirson); children Wayne (Amy) Seidman, Jon (Jenny) Seidman and Melissa (Steve) Azia; and grandchildren Samantha Seidman, Justin Seidman, Alex Seidman, Hunter Seidman, Amanda Azia and Alexa Azia. He was predeceased by sister Harriet (Joel) Schwartz and parents Blanche and Max Seidman.

Contributions may be sent to Susan G. Komen Maryland, 303 International Circle, Suite 390, Hunt Valley, MD 21030 or Maryland School for the Deaf, 8169 Old Montgomery Rd., Ellicott City, MD 21043.