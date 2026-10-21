Editorial: Self-Determination Begins at Home

Americans will go to the polls on Nov. 3. Israelis will vote a week earlier, on Oct. 27. Both electorates will have an opportunity to judge their leaders and influence their political future.

Palestinians will have no such opportunity. Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas has postponed national elections yet again, this time until September 2027. The last legislative election was in 2006. The last presidential election was in 2005.

For a national movement demanding self-determination, that is an extraordinary contradiction. Palestinians seek international recognition of their right to govern themselves yet have gone more than 20 years without choosing their national leaders.

Abbas was elected to a four-year term. Hamas won the 2006 legislative election, and the subsequent violent rupture left Hamas controlling Gaza and Fatah dominating the Palestinian Authority in the West Bank. Elections have been promised and postponed ever since.

Israeli restrictions, Gaza’s devastation and security concerns are among the explanations offered. These obstacles are genuine, but they cannot fully explain two decades of political paralysis. Nor can they resolve the fundamental question: Who possesses the legitimacy to negotiate agreements or make concessions for a population whose political preferences have not been tested in a generation?

But responsibility does not end with Abbas or Hamas. There is another uncomfortable question: Why has widespread Palestinian dissatisfaction failed to produce a sustained movement capable of challenging the entrenched political establishment?

History offers examples of populations confronting repression. Poland’s Solidarity movement challenged communist rule. South Koreans mobilized against military dictatorship. Both developed organizations and leadership capable of sustaining demands for political change.

Palestinians have also demonstrated courage. Gazans protested Hamas through the We Want to Live movement in 2019 and again demonstrated against its rule in 2025. West Bank protesters challenged Palestinian Authority abuses following the 2021 death of dissident Nizar Banat. These efforts deserve recognition, but they have not produced a durable national political alternative.

And that failure deserves scrutiny. Public dissatisfaction is not the same as political action, and anger at unaccountable leaders accomplishes little without sustained organization. For more than 20 years, ordinary Palestinians have lived with a political system offering no dependable means of replacing their rulers. The absence of an effective civic counterweight has allowed that system to endure.

Repression, occupation, war and political fragmentation help explain the difficulties. They cannot, however, make political agency irrelevant. Independent civic associations, stronger political organizations, emerging leaders and sustained public participation are essential to any credible democratic future.

The Jewish sage Hillel famously asked: “If I am not for myself, who will be for me?” His question captures the limits of outside assistance. International recognition may help establish a Palestinian state, but it cannot provide democratic legitimacy or accountable government. Those require institutions rooted in Palestinian society itself.

After a generation without national elections, replacing Abbas alone will not repair the system. Palestinians need more than another promised election date. They need a political order in which competing voices can emerge, citizens can influence decisions and leaders can be replaced.

Self-determination cannot remain indefinitely a demand addressed to the outside world. It must become a reality within Palestinian political life. International sympathy can support that process, but it cannot substitute for the difficult work of building institutions through which Palestinians can exercise meaningful control over their future.