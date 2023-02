On January 30, Selma Mandelberg (née Caplan) of Towson at 97. She is survived by her husband Jerome W. Mandelberg; children Stephanie (Michael) Feldman and Michael (Cheryl Derrington) Mandelberg; and grandchildren Brooks Feldman, Rebecca Feldman, Marie Mandelberg and Amy Mandelberg. She was predeceased by her parents Louis and Lena Caplan; and her brothers David Caplan and Harry Caplan.

Contributions may be sent to the charity of your choice.