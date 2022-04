On March 17, Jacqueline Semel (née Stern) of Baltimore at 88. She is survived by husband Robert Semel; daughter Diane (Joel) Lahn; siblings Stephen (Joy) Stern and Rita Weinapple; and grandchildren Michelle Lahn and Andrew Lahn. She was predeceased by son Louis Semel and parents Minnie and Herman Stern. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. A generous and kind soul.

Contributions may be sent to Beth Israel Congregation, 3706 Crondall Lane, Owings Mills, MD 21117.