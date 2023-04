On April 1, Semen Gabriyelov of Baltimore at 89. He is survived by wife Lelya Gabriyelova; daughter Marina Gabriyelov; brother Lev Gabriyelov; grandson Eugene Gabriyelov; and great-granddaughter Alexandra Gabriyelov. He was predeceased by parents Pesia and Moisey Gabriyelov. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. A hard worker and a family man. We love you.

