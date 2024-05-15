On May 7, Semyon Trosman of Owings Mills at 76. He is survived by wife Lilya Trosman; children Irina (Fred) Schenerman and Daniel (Marina) Trosman; and grandchildren Sabrina Schenerman, Maya Trosman, Benjamin Trosman and Isabella Schenerman. He was predeceased by parents Ida and Yakov Trosman. Born in Ukraine, he made a brave and fortuitous decision to move his family to the United States 34 years ago. He was a family man who loved his wife, children and grandchildren. He was equally loved and respected by those around him. Plumber by job, he was a true craftsman of his trade. He was also an avid fisherman and aspiring gardener. He loved spending time outdoors and tinkering in his vegetable garden.

Contributions may be sent to the charity of your choice.