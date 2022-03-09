On Feb. 18, Bonnie Serpick of Timonium at 78. She is survived by husband Dr. Arthur A. Serpick; daughters Shelley (the late Chuck) McKinney, Laurie (William) Armstrong and Wendy (Michael) Jaworski; grandchildren Justin (Gracie), Jeremy, Lindsay, Brenna, Ian, Jordan (Jessica), Alexandra, Ryan (Bethany) and Rachael; and great-grandchildren Banks, Myles, Everleigh and Skyler. She was predeceased by parents Blanche and Wilbur P. Shipley.

Contributions may be sent to the Cancer Institute at UM St. Joseph Medical Center, 7501 Osler Drive, Towson, MD 21204.