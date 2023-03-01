On February 5, Sewell Joseph Shuger of Baltimore at 97. He is survived by his children Lisa Shuger Hublitz and Nancy Shuger (Mark Colvin); grandchildren Dale Shuger, Zachary Hublitz, Joshua Hublitz, Anna Colvin and Jesse Colvin; great-grandson Coleman Scott Colvin; sister Harriet (David Schapiro); stepsister Susie (Allen) Coven; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. He was predeceased by his wife Virginia (“Jinny”) G. Shuger; son Scott Thaman Shuger; and parents Anna and Herman Shuger. He was a proud veteran of World War II. He loved his family. He and Jinny were married for 76 years. His children, grandchildren and great-grandson brought him much joy.The family is grateful for the care that Sewell received from Patsy Williams.

Contributions may be made to Central Scholarship, 6 Park Center Court, Suite 211, Owings Mills, MD 21117.