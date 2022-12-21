Shaina Kuritsky

JT Staff
On December 2, Shaina Kuritsky of Brooklyn, N.Y., at 41. She is survived by her parents, Dovid and Chana Leah Kuritsky; as well as her siblings, Chana Esther, Yaakov, Elchonon, Avraham David, Yechiel, Zecharia and Chasky.

