On December 2, Shaina Kuritsky of Brooklyn, N.Y., at 41. She is survived by her parents, Dovid and Chana Leah Kuritsky; as well as her siblings, Chana Esther, Yaakov, Elchonon, Avraham David, Yechiel, Zecharia and Chasky.

