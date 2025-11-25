Bubbe’s Kitchen: Shakshuka

Shakshuka is a quick, simple dish of eggs poached in a sauce of tomatoes, olive oil, peppers, onion, and garlic. Often, it’s spiced with cumin, paprika, and cayenne pepper. It’s a popular dish throughout North Africa and the Middle East.

Ingredients:

2 tbsp olive oil

1 onion, chopped

1 bell pepper, chopped

3–4 garlic cloves

4–5 tomatoes or 1 can crushed tomatoes

1 tsp paprika

1 tsp cumin

Salt, pepper

4 eggs

Fresh parsley or cilantro

Instructions:

Heat oil and sauté the onion.

Add bell pepper and garlic; cook a few minutes.

Add tomatoes and spices; let simmer 10 minutes.

Make small wells and crack in the eggs.

Cover and cook 5–7 minutes until eggs are set.

Garnish with herbs and serve with bread.

Nathalie Noonberg, Baltimore