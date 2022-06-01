On May 13, Elizabeth Ann Shalit (née Wormser) of Baltimore at 80. Loving mother of daughters Mina Tulchinsky, Ruth (Rob) Barrett and Wendy (Emmanuel) Bensimon and beloved grandmother of Emma Tulchinsky, Hanna Tulchinsky, Zoe Tulchinsky, Adam Tulchinsky, Nate Barrett, Cora Barrett, Yosef Bensimon, Eliana Bensimon and Rivka Bensimon. She is survived by siblings Constance Mitchell and Ed Wormser and predeceased by parents Judith and Walter Wormser. She was an avid reader and enjoyed all the classics. She was also a talented musician and played classical piano for over 50 years and even enjoyed performing in small chamber groups at home. She enjoyed attending concerts and the opera and shared her love of music with her three daughters. Planting and gardening in her backyard gave her a lot of pleasure and came naturally and easily to her.

Contributions may be sent to the Jewish Caring Network, 122 Slade Ave., Suite 100A, Baltimore MD 21208.