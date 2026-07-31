Opinion: Shalom and Then en Garde!

He is frum, made aliyah, retired from dentistry and after 50 years, Elliott Schwartz is still winning at epee.

By Phil Jacobs

Shabbat lunch can be so much more than a meal.

There’s great food, soulful singing, words of Torah, introductions to new friends and the blessings of long-time connections.

Sometimes those connections have unconventional beginnings with time spent building families, professions and religious life before really reminiscing.

My wife Lisa and I were sharing Shabbat lunch recently with Dr. Elliott Schwartz and his wife Dr. Wendy Klein–Schwartz at the invitation of friends Dan and Barbara Howarth at their Cheswolde home.

Elliott and Wendy made aliyah in 2013 and live in Zichron Yaakov. They were in town visiting family and friends. We have been together a handful of times for Shabbos lunch with the former Pikesville couple.

Yet in our many conversations across different tables, this was the first time that the figurative idea “light bulb” started flashing over my head.

Fencing, as it turns out, was the first collegiate team sport I’d ever written about in my University of Maryland “Diamondback” newspaper career. A sophomore epeeist named Elliott Schwartz was the Terrapins’ team captain and the first college varsity athlete I’d ever interview. Elliott would be in the company of interviews I did back then with all-America basketball stars Len Elmore, Tom McMillen and the late coach Lefty Dreisel.

So here we were over 50 years later, singing zemirot (Shabbat songs) together. I would ask Elliott if we could reminisce a little bit, and through the magic of WhatsApp, (we were still using dial phones and typewriters back in the 1970s and working on a room sized computer that required punch cards) do our interview.

Elliott was a 1970 Woodlawn Senior High School graduate. At Woodlawn, he was a track and field high jumper until he rolled a go-cart over his Achilles tendon. He was the 13th man on a 13-man tennis squad who would play doubles.

While this was happening in Elliott’s high school sports life, Paul, his older brother, was a Johns Hopkins University fencer, a saberist. Elliott watched Paul and his teammates practice. Let’s just say they had Elliott at the word “epee.”

Elliott was also taking flute lessons at the Peabody Conservatory. He doesn’t talk much about music, but he does remember clearly when the Hopkins fencing coach started a club at the JCC.

Along the way he’d meet fencing coach Richard Oles, the man who’d become Elliott’s long-time coach.

During Elliott’s freshman college year, Maryland had a club, not yet part of the NCAA. Back then, the school would compete against other Atlantic Coast Conference schools for the Carmichael Cup, a prestigious trophy given to the winner based on a point system.

Maryland needed to add sports teams such as fencing to be in the running for the award.

Elliott captained the now NCAA and ACC competitor teams for his sophomore, junior and senior years before he graduated in 1974.

OK, so let’s stop right here.

Most of his friends growing up in the neighborhood were into lacrosse, baseball or basketball. Why on earth was he fencing? It wasn’t something he could do with his friends outside on the playground.

“It was its uniqueness,” Elliott said. “It was different. Nobody I knew fenced. For me it had everything. It’s absolutely wonderful. People who write about it say it combines chess and boxing and martial arts. I love chess also. And I hate losing. I’m very competitive. I was known for my hot-headedness.”

“Hot-headedness?” This is a man known around Pikesville for his gentle demeanor, his busy Pikesville dental practice, his contagious laugh and love of Yiddishkeit and Israel.

Yet many of us remember a vanity license tag above others driving around Pikesville with “Epee” on it.

That was Elliott.

His first time ever on a plane was when he qualified for the NCAA fencing tournament in Chicago. He also competed another time on the national level in Cleveland where he’d make it to the finals. As a sophomore he was named “Fencer of the Year” by the University of Maryland’s prestigious “M Club.”

Many of his competitive tournaments occurred on Friday nights, some in College Park. All of this before he became Sabbath observant.

He fenced competitors from Hopkins, the Naval Academy, University of Maryland and the DC Fencers Club.

“It was very, very competitive,” he remembered. “It was the best. Guys who fence are great people.”

Elliott said he was led to epee because of height. He is 6 feet, 2 inches tall.

He started dental school in 1976, and for four years exchanged the epee for the drill. He also worked as a phlebotomist drawing blood from patients. Fencer, phlebotomist, dentist. Elliott was always using sharp objects. A coincidence?

When he returned to fencing, it was at the Salle Palasz Club of his mentor Coach Oles. Elliott remembers fondly getting on the fencing strip at 6 p.m. and fencing almost until midnight.

To qualify for the 1985 Maccabi Games in Israel, Elliott had to compete in four national tournaments, by the end of which he was ranked in the top 20 nationally. The American Maccabi Team took only the top two finishers. Elliott finished third and couldn’t go.

In 2025, Israel hosted a qualifying tournament for veteran epee fencers. Elliott finished third. He was asked to compete in the Maccabi Games. But then war broke out. In 2026, the qualifying Maccabi Games bouts were held on Shabbat.

For most of his career, Elliott was a highly ranked “B” fencer. He would earn his “A” ranking in 2021.

He said that none of his four children followed him onto the fencing strip. He joked that he failed in that regard.

It was in 1995 that Elliott and Wendy became Shomer Shabbat.

He and Wendy would see neighbors walking to synagogue on Saturdays and soon would join them. Also, at the burial of his grandmother, a cousin led a Mincha service nearby.

Elliott said he had no idea what was going on. That would change.

His spiritual life would change and also his fencing schedule.

“This meant only Sunday tournaments,” he said.

In Israel, there’s fencing bouts to be found. He started fencing in Haifa, where he’d compete against Noam Gill, an Israeli national champion. Different from the U.S., Israeli fencers have to prove physical readiness showing endurance on a spin bike and showing a normal EKG before they can fence competitively.

“I did a couple of tournaments here,” he said. “One was in Ma’alot. The first time I fenced in that tournament, I finished in the top 20. I also realized that I was getting older, and the competition was getting younger and younger. There were tournaments where on Friday, I’d have to bail out early because of Shabbos.”

Elliott decided then that he wanted to compete for Israel with its veterans group. Some 95% of this competition category he guessed were from the former Soviet Union. Elliott, who is 74, competed in the V4 category for fencers over the age of 70.

He would travel to Thionville, France for the European Veterans Fencing Championship. He entered as the 75th seed among 87 competitors and finished 10th overall.

He has competed even in Dubai at the World Veterans Championship. It was in Dubai that Elliott, seeded 42nd out of 56 fencers, made it to 15th. He completed the tournament the day before Sukkot in October 2024.

Wherever he’s traveled in Europe or the Middle East, he has not experienced any antisemitism. He proudly wears a Jewish star on his uniform pants leg.

“I’m happy that I can compete,” he said. “Fencing is the type of sport where one can compete until you are in your 80s … unless the tournament is on Shabbat. I love getting to the tournament and getting on the strip. It’s wonderful.”

What ever happened to the flute lessons at the Peabody?

Elliott still has the flute with him in Israel, though he hasn’t picked it up to play it.

Can’t fence with a flute.

For Elliott, an epee has been just fine.

Phil Jacobs is the former editor of Baltimore Jewish Times and Washington Jewish Week. He writes from Baltimore.