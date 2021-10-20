On Oct. 3, Arthur Mendel Shanker of Basking Ridge, N.J., at 87. He is survived by wife Sara Shanker (née Goodman); children Rosanne (Andrew) Auslander and Dr. Ben (Beth) Shanker; grandchildren Rachel and Juliette Auslander and Noah Shanker; and sister-in-law Dorothy Shanker. He was predeceased by brothers Milton Shanker and Robert (Pauline) Shanker and parents Hyman and Dinah Shanker.

Contributions may be sent to Alzheimer’s Association, online at alz.org, or Beth Tfiloh, online at Bethtfiloh.com.