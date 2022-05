On May 11, Lisa Shankman of Owings Mills at 53. She is survived by children Lauren, Jacob and Allyson Murdick; parents Phyllis and Harvey Shankman; and brother Steven Shankman.

Contributions may be sent to the Sandra R. Berman Pavilion at GBMC. Contributions may be mailed to GBMC Philanthropy, 6701 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21204 or made online at GBMCpromise.org by selecting “Donate Now” and specifying “Cancer Center (The Berman Pavilion).”