On June 18, Dr. Andrew M. Shapiro of Reisterstown at 50. He is survived by wife Suzanne Shapiro (nee Applebaum); children Benjamin, Sara, Matthew and Jack Shapiro; parents Joel and Deborah Shapiro; and siblings Samantha, David and Randy Shapiro. He enjoyed spending quality time with his family. He was passionate about his career with Chesapeake Urology Associates and was held in high esteem by his colleagues, staff and patients. He was a marathon runner and learned to ski as an adult with his friends from college and loved to travel the world.

Contributions may be sent to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, 100 Painters Mill Road, Owings Mills, MD 21117.