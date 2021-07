On July 6, Shirley Shapiro (nee Spivak) at 85. Wife of the late Howard Shapiro. She is survived by children Larry (Betsy) Shapiro and Bruce (Danielle) Shapiro; sisters Helen (late Leonard) Kohlenstein, Marsha (Ellis) Caplan and Anita (Sam) Rozenel; and grandchildren Jeremy, Maya and Arielle Shapiro. She was predeceased by parents Samuel and Martha Spivak.

Contributions may be sent to the charity of your choice.