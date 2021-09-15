On Aug. 27, Vladimir Shapiro of Pikesville at 73. He was the most dedicated and loving husband, father and grandfather, as well as a caring brother and friend. He is survived by wife Yelena Shapiro; children Zhanna Shapiro (Alex Bageryants) and Alexandra Shapiro (Boris Misheyev); sister Maya Fooksman; sister-in-law Anna Shapiro; grandchildren Alysse Kasman, Sam Bageryants, Danielle Misheyev and Max Misheyev; and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends across the world. He was predeceased by brother Michael Shapiro; brother-in-law Lev Fooksman; and parents Tzalik and Dvora Shapiro.

Contributions may be sent to Sinai Hospital, c/o LifeBridge Health, Department of Development, 2401 W. Belvedere Ave., Baltimore, MD 21215.