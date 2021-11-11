On Oct. 30, Ellis Shapiro of Pikesville at 93. He is survived by children Mark Alan Shapiro and Karen Beth (Adam) Feder; grandchildren Ian C. Feder and Bess Y. Feder; nieces and nephews Marlene Rodman (Dennis Flowers), Richard (Debi) Rothstein, Shelly (Terry) Mandelberg, Debbi Rothstein and Mike Mungole, Michael A. (Barbara) Agetstein, Randi Agetstein, Sharon (Marty) Zayon, Stephen Agetstein, Pete (Carol) Summerfield, Michael J. (Barbara) Agetstein, Aileen (Dr. Kenneth) Pargament and Alan (late Arlene Poston); and many great-nieces and great-nephews. He was predeceased by wife Natalie Shapiro (née Agetstein); siblings Harry Shapiro, Rena Rothstein and Esther Rodman; and parents Ida and Udell Shapiro.

Contributions may be sent to The Associated: Jewish Federation of Baltimore.