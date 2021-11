On Oct. 31, Sanford Ronald Shapiro of Delray Beach, Fla., at 78. He is survived by children Harris (Elena) Shapiro and Scott (Melanie) Shapiro; sisters Carole and Cathy; and grandchildren Isaac, Miles and Elias Shapiro. He was predeceased by wife Roxanne Schwartz and parents Max and Barbara Shapiro.

Contributions may be sent to The Associated: Jewish Federation of Baltimore, 101 W. Mt. Royal Ave., Baltimore, MD 21201.