On Dec. 24, Diane Shapiro of Teaneck, N.J., formerly Baltimore, at 71. She is survived by son Michael (Miriam) Shapiro and grandchildren Masha, Perl, Asher and Adina Shapiro. She was predeceased by husband Allan Shapiro; daughter Stephanie Shapiro; sister Lynn (and her husband Tyler) Ruddie; and mother Irene Sugar. She was an OB-GYN nurse at University of Maryland Medical Center for 10 years until her battle with multiple sclerosis forced her to retire in her thirties. She dealt with her illness with dignity and lived life with a good attitude.

Contributions may be sent to National Multiple Sclerosis Society, online at nationalmssociety.org.