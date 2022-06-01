On May 13, Jerome Henry Shapiro of Naples, Fla., at 90. He is survived by wife Betty Rona Shapiro (née Schreiber); children Barry (Jessica) Shapiro of Rehoboth Beach, Del., Joanne Fortunato of Florida and Richard Shapiro of Florida; sister Shirley Snyder; and grandchildren Emily Shapiro of New York and Carly Shapiro (partner Logan) of New York. He was predeceased by siblings Sidney, Milton, Frank, Lillian, Harry and Samuel Shapiro and parents Sophie and Abraham Shapiro.

Contributions may be sent to the American Heart Association, 300 5th Ave., Suite 6, Waltham, MA 02451.