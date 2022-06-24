On June 3, Sharon Lynn Rosen (née Edelson) of Owings Mills at 79. She is survived by children Alex J. Kramer (Chip Frye) and Allyson Weaver; brother Jay (Shelley) Edelson; and grandchildren Henry Weaver and Sam Weaver. She was predeceased by parents Judith and Abraham Edelson. When she wasn’t adding her dramatic flair to the local theater scene, she worked for nearly a decade as a residency coordinator at Union Memorial Hospital. She was honored by Ross University School of Medicine for her contributions to helping countless medical students complete their residencies.

Contributions may be sent to World Central Kitchen, 1342 Florida Ave. NW, Washington, DC 20009 or University of Maryland Marlene and Stewart Greenebaum Comprehensive Cancer Center, 110 South Paca St., 9th Floor, Baltimore, MD 21201 or BridgingLife Hospice, 200 Memorial Ave., Westminster, MD 21157 or National Kidney Foundation of Maryland, 1301 York Road, Suite 404, Lutherville, MD 21093.