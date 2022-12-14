On November 22, Sharon Mossovitz (née Posner of Baltimore at 82. She is survived by children Sabrina (late Michael) Levitt, Tammy (David) Pierce, Ashley (Adam) Block, Ari (Jamie) Mossovitz and Eric Mossovitz; brother Allan (Diane) Posner; and grandchildren Austin Levitt, Natalie Pierce, Chandler Pierce, Aliya Block, Alden Block, Sydney Mossovitz and Samantha Mossovitz. Sharon was predeceased by husband Sidney Mossovitz; and parents Beatrice and Herman Posner.

Her proudest achievement was producing a band of characters as animated and original as herself.

Contributions in her memory may be sent to: the Human Rights Campaign, 1640 Rhode Island Ave. NW, Washington, DC 20036; or Journey to Josiah, 100 Light St., Suite 12, Baltimore, MD 21202.