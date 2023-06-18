Sharon Seigel Leads the Way Through Ages and Stages

Sharon Seigel, 63, wears many hats.

As the senior program director for the JCC of Greater Baltimore, she’s responsible for three areas — J Baby programming, collaboration with the E.B. Hirsh Early Childhood Center at Baltimore Hebrew Congregation, and working in partnership with the Jewish Grandparents Network.

Seigel lives in Reisterstown with her husband, Jon. They have two daughters, Erin and Emily. Erin now lives in Portland, Ore., with two kids, and Emily lives in Philadelphia.

At the JCC, where Seigel has been for more than 30 years, she has helped create, design and establish a number of community opportunities.

Seigel supervises the J Baby coordinator, who creates classes and events for families with children under the age of 3.

“This is a pivotal time for new parents,” Seigel said. “We provide opportunities to connect with other families with young children and establish a supportive environment as they take on the new role of parenting.”

After the baby stage, it’s off to the E.B. Hirsh Early Childhood Center, where Seigel oversees a collaboration providing support and guidance to the preschool director and leadership.

“I also pride myself in fostering collaborative relationships, both personally and professionally, because you can’t go it alone,” Seigel said. “If you have established positive relationships, then it’s more likely to result in successful and meaningful experiences.”

Finally, Seigel works through the JCC in partnership with the Jewish Grandparents Network on a pilot program with the goal of creating a local Baltimore community of Jewish grandparents.

Seigel described the Jewish Grandparents Network as a national organization that educates, connects and supports grandparents as essential partners in enriching Jewish life. Seigel’s role is to work with the organization to establish Baltimore as the first local affiliate of the national organization.

Seigel also provides guidance for young adults and professionals.

“I love to mentor and coach young professionals and help them grow to their potential as they enter the Jewish communal professional arena,” Seigel said.

As a supervisor, Seigel understands that young professionals are sometimes unsure of what they are capable of or where they’re headed, “but through guidance, encouragement and modeling, they turn into amazing leaders in our community,” she said.

This knowledge feeds into Seigel’s supervision style, which she described as one of mutual trust and support.

“I would never ask someone to do something that I wouldn’t do myself,” she said. “I offer experience, advice, perspective and encouragement with a gentle, caring approach.”

Seigel encourages her colleagues and supervisees by making sure they know that if something they have worked on is successful, she will give them all the credit. But, if it is not met with success, Seigel says she will share the blame.

In 2019, she was recognized by the Darrell D. Friedman Institute (now Na’aleh: The Hub for Leadership Learning) and given a Daniel Thursz Distinguished Jewish Communal Service Award. The award recognizes those who have made invaluable contributions to the field of Jewish communal service for at least 20 years.

In addition, Seigel implemented J Around Town, a program offering offsite programming to reach people beyond the periphery of the typical users of the JCC. Seigel also created J Town at the Weinberg Park Heights JCC. J Town, Seigel said, is an “innovative dedicated play space,” where children from birth to 7 years old and their caregivers can enjoy experiential play, reading and interacting in a “welcoming Jewish environment.”

All these projects help Seigel feel fulfilled in her work, but one of the things she finds most fulfilling is seeing that the people she once knew as babies are now starting families of their own.

While Seigel has received and given a lot of advice over the years, a recent health scare in the past few years provided clarity to her perspective.

“My current philosophy is that life is short, time goes by quickly, you don’t get a replay or rewind,” she said. “I try to enjoy every moment as it comes. Life is a precious, fleeting gift, so make the most of it.”