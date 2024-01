On Jan. 9, Sharon Sinman (née Zalis) of Pikesville at 77. She is survived by daughter Kimberly Sinman; sister Frances Grossman; nephew Craig Grossman; niece Andrea Faranda; and great-nephew Ethan Faranda. She was predeceased by parents Jacob and Lillian Zalis.

