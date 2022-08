On August 7, Sharron Rosenbaum (née Noel) of Baltimore at 67. She is survived by sons Lee Rosenbaum and Matthew Rosenbaum; mother Baila Noel; sister Tamara (Stuart) Segall; siblings-in-law Janet Rosenbaum and Sheldon Rosenbaum; and nieces Jessica (Jesse) Carl and Racquel (Daniel) Cesnalis. She was predeceased by husband Howard Rosenbaum; and father Raymond Noel.

Contributions in her memory may be sent to Prevent Cancer Foundation, online at preventcancer.org.