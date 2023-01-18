On December 24, Shawn Nee Scott (née Riggs) of Bowie at 66. She is survived by children Brian (April) Scott and Jamie (Dee) Shuler; siblings Debbie (Ronald) Saathoff, Gigi Riggs, Dennis Riggs, Sherry (Charles) Laurie, Paul (Kate) Riggs; sister-in-law Sandy Riggs; grandchildren Tyler Jones, Siete Shuler, Tristyn Scott and Taylor Malandra; and many nieces and nephews; and best friend Betty Lowman. She was predeceased by her parents, Betty and Ralph Riggs; and her brother Charles Riggs.

Mom is very special to us. She often gave all she had to insure that no one went without. Her love for family and all animals is unmatched. You will always be in our hearts.

Contributions in her memory may be sent to: MD SPCA, 3300 Falls Road, Baltimore, MD 21211.