On June 28, Sheila Steingroot (née Ellner) of Baltimore at 78. She is survived by husband Yakov Steingroot; children Dovid (Syril) Steingroot, Elana (Danny) Goldstein, Aviva Steingroot and Chava (Meir) Weinheber; sisters Fayge (Dr. Yussie) Deutsch, Rena (Rabbi Dovid) Krohn, and Ruthy (Rabbi Yossi) Krohn; brother-in-law Rabbi Simcha Neuwirth; and many loving grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by sister Judy Neuwirth; and parents Rev. Aron Yehuda and Gertrude Ellner.

Contributions may be sent to the Torah Institute of Baltimore, Ner Israel Rabbinical College, or Bikur Cholim of Baltimore.