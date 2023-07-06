On June 25, Shelley Rouchard (née Fine) of Finksburg at 64. She is survived by husband Joe C. Rouchard; children Jessica Rouchard Wolfe (Mitchell Wolfe), Jared (Ashley) Rouchard and Taylor Rouchard (Bradley Myers); grandchildren Brandon Wolfe and Sophie Rouchard; brothers and sisters-in-law Jean and Nancy Rouchard and Jim Rouchard; and many nieces, nephews and friends. She was predeceased by sister Gaye Fine Lewis; parents Myra and Bernie Fine; grandparents Ida Brill-Epstei, and Jack Epstein; in-laws Jean and Marie Rouchard; nephew Shawn Fine; niece Mitch Rouchard Taylor; great-niece Brianna Taylor Maloney; and sister-in-law Margot Teresa Debuskey Rouchard. She imparted her wisdom onto the world: Never forget to check the Maryland Lottery and to always use coupons. Above all she loved in the world, she always put her family first.

Contributions may be sent to American Kidney Fund, 11921 Rockville Pike, Suite 300, Rockville, MD 20852.