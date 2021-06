On May 31, Sheila J. Shelley (née Parent) of Kensington at 79. She is survived by son Jonathan Shelley and sister Evelyn (Melvin) Getz. She was predeceased by parents Bertha and Joseph Parent.

Contributions may be sent to Kehilat Pardes – The Rock Creek Synagogue, 13300 Arctic Ave., Rockville, MD 20853 or Jewish National Fund, 78 Randall Ave., Rockville Centre, NY 11570.