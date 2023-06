On June 3, Sherry Abramson (née Mandell) of Baltimore at 78. She is survived by daughter Shannon (Jeffrey) Kreshtool; brother Sandy (Nancy) Mandell; and grandchildren Ariel and Ela Kreshtool. She was predeceased by husband David Abramson; siblings Barbara Mandell Desser and Jay Mandell; and parents Eleanor and Joseph Mandell.

Contributions may be sent to Parkinson’s Foundation, 1359 Broadway, Suite 1509, New York, NY 10018; or Beth El Congregation, 8101 Park Heights Ave., Baltimore, MD 21208.