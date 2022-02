On Jan. 19, Klava Shindelman of Baltimore at 93. She is survived by children Alex (Stella) Shindelman and Yelena (Dmitry) Fayer; grandchildren Leonid (Stella) Fayer, Gennady (Yana) Fayer, Natalya (Denis) Khazan and Bradley Shindelman; and great-grandchildren Dalia Khazan, Ilan Khazan, Anna Fayer and Michael Fayer. She was predeceased by husband Leonid Shindelman. She’s always been a loving, caring, kind person, amazing wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, and she’s been loved and respected by everyone who’s known her.

