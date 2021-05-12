SHINSHINIM CELEBRATION

By
JT Staff
-
0
(Courtesy of the Macks Center for Jewish Education)

The Macks Center for Jewish Education’s shinshinim celebrated Lag B’Omer with families in the community. They had a bonfire and played games outside at the Irvine Nature Center.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here