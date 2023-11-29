On Nov. 20, Shirley B. Cooper Kimmelman Strazza of Baltimore at 86. She is survived by daughter Alison Kimmelman Lynch (Jack D. Lynch II); sister Helene Cooper Bers; grandchildren Juliana Jolie (Elijah) Rappaport and Lars Russell Lynch; nieces Deborah Bers (Denis McInerney) and Joan Cantor (Stuart); cousins Linda (Melvin) Slan, Linda Seidel, Janis Rafael and Barbara Lerner Ramirez (Ruben); and many caregivers from Arden Courts Pikesville. She was predeceased by the love of her life Morton P. Wilner; parents Rosie and L. Philip Cooper; brother-in-law Leonard Bers; cousins Madeline (Seymour) Lessans, Suzanne Mensh (Saul Brown), Roberta (Herman) Lerner and Milton (Sylvia) Cooper; and former husbands David Kimmelman and Neal P. Strazza.

Contributions may be sent to Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601; Heartly House, Inc., PO Box 857, Frederick, MD 21705; or CHANA Baltimore, 1325 Bedford Road, P.O. Box 15096, Baltimore, MD 21282-9998.