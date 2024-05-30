On May 25, Shirley Krause Offit of Pikesville at 95. She is survived by children Paul (Bonnie) Offit, Peggy (Richard) McGratty and Carl (Mindy) Offit; grandchildren Jessica (Mark) Singer, Joseph (Lauren) McGratty, Will (Faith) Offit, Emily (Sean) O’Connor and Rachel Offit; and great-grandchildren Alfie, Bobby, Rose, Daisy and Jack. She was predeceased by husband Morton Offit and parents Abraham and Rose Krause. Her greatest pleasure was being with her husband, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren — the loves of her life. She will be missed dearly by all who knew her.

Contributions may be sent to the Morton Offit Endowed Memorial Fund, c/o Beth El Congregation, 8101 Park Heights Ave., Pikesville, MD 21208.