On May 18, Shirley Pauline Rodbell (née Albert) of Rockville at 94. She is survived by children Karen (Harry) Jackson, Brian (Yvonne) Rodbell, Jerald (Renee) Rodbell and Annette Smith; grandchildren Michael (Carisa) Jackson, Jeffrey (Mirna) Jackson, Deborah Jackson, Heather (Tyler) Ladue, Katie (Austin) Brinsfield, Danielle Rodbell, Robin Rodbell, Donald Stuckey and Jonathan Smith; and great-grandchildren Zoey Rothwell, Jude Jackson, Elijah Jackson, Murynia Jackson, James Jackson, Manny Jackson, Ethan Jackson, Logan (Amy) Ladue, Hadley Ladue, Harper Ladue, Tajae Stuckey, Brianna Alston, Jewel Smith, Jonathan Smith, Jr., Erika Johnson and Alissa Johnson. She was predeceased by husband Oscar Rodbell and parents Lenore and Louis Albert. She loved butterflies, birds and dogs, particularly German shepherds. She mothered several generations of German shepherd dogs, all of whom were given the name Max. She was always entertaining the caregivers at the Hebrew Home with her wildly embellished tales and crafted stories. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

Contributions may be sent to Humane Society of the United States, 1255 23rd St. NW, Suite 450, Washington, DC 20037.