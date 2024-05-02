On April 22, Shirley Scherr (née Krieger) of Pikesville at 93. She is survived by husband of 74 years Harry Scherr; children Carol Scherr (Steve Hurdle), Debbie Macklin (Kedem Kaminsky), Joseph Scherr (Jayme Jo Ross) and Barbara Scherr (Steve Rohrbaugh); grandchildren Scott (Polina) Macklin, Jami Macklin, Jenna Rohrbaugh and Jason Rohrbaugh; and great-granddaughter Talia Macklin. She was predeceased by sisters Rena Dickman and Florence Chiat and parents Fannie and Joseph Krieger.

Contributions may be sent to Beth Israel Congregation, 3706 Crondall Lane, Owings Mills, MD 21117 or Pikesville Volunteer Fire Department, 40 Sudbrook Lane, Pikesville, MD 21208 or the charity of your choice.