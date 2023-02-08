On January 16, Shirley Shernofsky (née Steinberg) of Abingdon at 81. She is survived by her husband, Nathan Shernofsky; children Phillip (Laura) Shernofsky and Eliezer (Nechama) Shernofsky; sister Susan (late Richard) Kolbert; grandchildren Menucha (Rafi) Segelstein, Yehudis, Yoel, Devoraleah, Yedida, Malka and Yehuda Leib Shernofsky; great-grandchildren Toby and Moshe Segelstein; nieces Lori Kolbert, and Stephanie (Jessie) Kolbert, and their son, Ari Kolbert. She was predeceased by her parents, Morris and Yetta Steinberg.

Contributions in her memory may be sent to: Ahavas Yisrael Charity Fund, 1115 Sudbrook Lane, Suite E, Pikesville, MD 21208.