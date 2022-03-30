On March 15, Khona Shkolnikov (née Gilkis) of Owings Mills at 84. She is survived by husband Grigoriy Shkolnikov; children Rita (Alex) Fridman and Mila Carton; brother Naum Gilkis; grandchildren Alex Nikov, Michelle Fridman and Lexi Carton; and great-grandchildren Max Nikov and Marina Nikov. She was predeceased by brothers David and Michael Gilkis. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She loved her family more than anything, and always wanted to make sure we were all taken care of. She will be greatly missed.

