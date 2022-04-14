On March 26, Reuven Shnidman of Baltimore at 81. He is survived by his wife Meira Shnidman (née Katz); children Rochel (Mayer) Birnbaum, Baila (Yosef) Berger, Yitzy (Melissa) Shnidman, Sara (Eliyahu) Tendler, Shoshana (Ahron) Lapin, Chaya Bruria Diamond and Chany (Michoel) Beren; brother Daniel (Miriam) Shnidman; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his parents Louis and Chana Faiga Shnidman.

Contributions may be sent to the Agudath Israel of Baltimore or Hatzalah of Baltimore.