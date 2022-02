On Jan. 10, David Hirsh Shor of Palm Desert, Calif., at 73. He is survived by wife Judi Edelman Shor; children Carolynn (Amir) Shalom, Jaclyn Shor and Grayson Michael Shor; grandson Yonaton Orr Shalom; sisters Linda Shor Gross and Nancy Shor (Harris) Goldberg; and many nieces and nephews.

