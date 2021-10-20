On Sept. 23, Mark Shpigel of Owings Mills at 73. He is survived by children Ben (Carolyn) Chechik and Daniela Shpigel; brother Alex Shpigel; and grandson Adam Chechik. He was predeceased by parents Adel and Ionya Shpigel.
SHPIGEL
ByJT Staff
-
0
