SHPIGEL

By
JT Staff
-
On Sept. 23, Mark Shpigel of Owings Mills at 73. He is survived by children Ben (Carolyn) Chechik and Daniela Shpigel; brother Alex Shpigel; and grandson Adam Chechik. He was predeceased by parents Adel and Ionya Shpigel.

