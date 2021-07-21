On July 4, Harav Moshe Shuvalsky of Baltimore at 97. He is survived by children Tzipora (Dr. Yehuda) Frager, Tzivia Guta (Rabbi Peretz Avraham) Dinovitz and Rabbi Yakov Aron (Shani) Shuvalsky; nephew Dr. Alan (Carol) Pristoop; and by many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He is also survived by a great-great-grandson. He was predeceased by wife Rebbetzin Esther Dorothy Shuvalsky (nee Lafferman); parents Rav Hillel and Sara Shuvalsky; and siblings Samuel Shuvalsky, Tzivia Shuvalsky, Sylvia Pristoop and Sonia Shuvalsky.

Contributions may be sent to Ner Israel, 400 Mt Wilson Lane, Pikesville, MD 21208, or Ahavas Yisrael, 115 E Sudbrook Lane, Pikesville, MD 21208, or the Talmudical Academy, 4445 Old Court Road, Pikesville, MD 21208.